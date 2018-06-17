Breck adds Paley sculpture to town’s public art collection

Breckenridge will welcome the latest addition to its public art collection, a 24-foot, azure blue, fabricated steel sculpture by American artist Albert Paley, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and opportunity to meet the artist on June 20.

The sculpture is named "Syncline," and occupies a prominent spot downtown next to the Riverwalk Center. To craft it, Paley incorporated folds and curves that make up the geological feature from which the sculpture takes its name. The color matches the blue that's reflected when light is projected deep into snow.

Paley is recognized as one of the leading metalsmiths in contemporary art, and his work can be found at cultural arts centers from the Smithsonian Institution to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Breckenridge will be the first Colorado town with a Paley sculpture, a project five years in the making from planning to installation.

"Public art pieces like Syncline spark the imagination and curiosity of both our residents and guests, allowing more people to learn about art, appreciate it and be inspired by it," said Breckenridge Town Councilwoman Elisabeth Lawrence in a news release. "This installation is yet another step in the town's commitment to adding art into public spaces, and actively engaging in and supporting cultural development throughout our community."

In conjunction with the new public art installation, BreckCreate will host a series of activities and events as part of Paley Week from June 18-21.

Recommended Stories For You

For the week, the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver will offer its Art Fitness program in Breckenridge on June 19.

Additional opportunities for dialog and artistic exploration include a "Build Your Own Syncline" family workshop on June 18, a public screening of "Albert Paley: In Search of the Sentinel" on June 21, and an exhibit titled "Albert Paley: The Path to Syncline," featuring drawings, maquettes, videos and other supporting works at Gallery@BRK in the Breckenridge Theater, on display through Sept. 9.