Breckenridge announces holiday events schedule

Breckenridge will become a holiday scene Dec. 2, with the Lighting of Breckenridge and Race of the Santas, according to a town news release.

The Race of Santas is when 500-plus runners and walkers dressed in Santa suits will take off with proceeds benefiting Breckenridge Boy Scout Troop 187.

Dogs are welcome for the Holiday Dog Parade right before the Santas take off, and last year, over 150 four-legged fur balls participated in the dog-centered parade.

Free holidays mugs with cocoa gift certificates to local coffee shops and cookies will help keep people warm before Jolly Old Saint Nick himself arrives on the scene to fire up the town tree and more than 140,000 LED lights throughout the Blue River Plaza at 5 p.m. sharp. Afterward, the man in red will visit with children and adults, and possibly even take down some Christmas requests. Immediately afterward the lighting, Phil Kline's "Unsilent Night" procession of holiday music will flow through town leading to the real Santa Claus.

Additionally, holiday-inspired activities will continue throughout the month of December with the Dew Tour, ornament-making and gift workshops in the Breckenridge Arts District before attention turns to New Year's Eve parties and more.

For a complete schedule of events, go to GoBreck.com.

