Breckenridge girl 1st runner-up at National American Miss pageant

Summit Daily staff report
Milla Wojciak, a 7-year-old girl from Breckenridge, was first runner-up at National American Miss Colorado state pageant May 25 in Colorado Springs.

She placed in the princess division, and in doing so, qualified for a national competition in Hollywood, California, in November.

Milla won other awards too, such as first in the talent show with a polka dance, and the spirit award for being kindest and most helpful to her peers.

Milla is the daughter of Olga and Robert Wojciak.