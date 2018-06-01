Breckenridge girl 1st runner-up at National American Miss pageant

Milla Wojciak, 7, of Breckenridge was first runner-up at the National American Miss Colorado state pageant, May 25, in Colorado Springs.

She placed in the princess division, and in doing so, qualified for a national competition in Hollywood, California, in November.

Milla won other awards too, such as first in the talent show with a polka dance, and the spirit award for being kindest and most helpful to her peers.

Milla is the daughter of Olga and Robert Wojciak.