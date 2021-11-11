Breckenridge makes list of best US Christmas towns

A family gathers under an illuminated tree in Breckenridge in December 2019. The town was recently named one of the best Christmas towns in the U.S.

Louie Traub/Breckenridge Tourism Office

My Dating Advisors, a website focused on providing dating tips and advice, recently ranked Breckenridge as one of the best Christmas towns in the U.S.

The list ranks Christmas towns based on 21 key metrics, some of which include festive activities, weather, dining, hotels and transportation.

Out of 152 towns, Breckenridge was ranked No. 14. The article says the town’s annual Lighting of Breckenridge the first weekend of December, plus its festive activities such as carriage rides and shopping, make it one of the best towns to visit during the holiday season.

Other towns in Colorado include Beaver Creek which ranked 92, Denver which ranked 101, Snowmass which ranked 103 and Aspen which ranked 115.

For more information on the best Christmas towns list, visit MyDatingAdvisors.com .