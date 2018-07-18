Breckenridge Music Festival, National Repertory Orchestra to play joint concert on Saturday

Info: Most concert tickets are $25-40 and $10 for children 18 & under. For more, call 970-453-5825 or go to NROMusic.com

It's the National Repertory Orchestra's second-to-last week of the season, and people won't want to miss the opportunity to hear music by Mozart, Mahler, Rachmaninoff and more.

In addition to evening performances, there will be free community concerts in Breckenridge at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Prospector Park and from 5-6 p.m. at Main Street Station.

The last free community concert of the season will be from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday at Breckenridge Real Estate Associates and from 5-6 p.m. at Main Street Station.

This is a great time to interact and get to know the musicians who have been playing all over Summit County this summer.

The annual Breckenridge Music Festival and National Repertory Orchestra joint concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Riverwalk Center.

The joint concert will feature two NRO fellows, Katherine Kobylarz on violin and Caleb Cox on viola, playing Mozart's "Sinfonia Concertante."

Austrian conductor David Danzmayr will lead the combined orchestras in the "Pines of Rome" by Ottorino Respighi.

Danzmayr is currently music director of the ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, as well as the Artistic Advisor of the Breckenridge Music Festival. Prior to ProMusica, he served as music director of the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra, where he was regularly praised by the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Classical Review.

In addition to his time in the states, Danzmayr's international career has brought him to work with orchestras all over the world, including the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, Salzburg Symphony Orchestra, Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra and Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra, just to name a few.

Also, the National Repertory Orchestra's music director for 41 years Carl Topilow will play clarinet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Colorado Mountain College at the Finkel Auditorium. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for and students and children.

Topilow will be accompanied by various current NRO musicians, as well as NRO alumna and Philadelphia Orchestra harpist Elizabeth Hainen.

Topilow is currently the conductor of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra and has been a guest conductor for more than 120 orchestras all over the world.

Conductor and educator, Carl St. Clair will join the orchestra for a special concert featuring NRO fellow and concerto competition winner Jacqueline Rogers on cello. St. Clair has been the music director of the Pacific Symphony for 28 years and this past April led them in their Carnegie Hall Debut.

He's appeared with orchestras in Israel, Germany, Costa Rica, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. In North America, he has led the Boston Symphony Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the San Francisco, Seattle, Detroit, Atlanta, Houston, Indianapolis, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver symphonies, among others.

St. Clair will conduct the ground-breaking "Symphony No. 1" by Gustav Mahler. In his first symphony, Mahler took all the sounds he heard around him in the Austrian Alps and put them in the orchestra. Be sure to listen for the birds, echoes and wind through the mountains during the concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Riverwalk Center.

The NRO season ends with one of its most beloved composers — Sergei Rachmaninoff. This concert will also feature piano fellow Miao Arai and will be at 7:30 p.m. July 27 at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. For more, go to NROmusic.com or call 970-453- 5825.

Katharine Allison is the NRO's marketing fellow for the summer.