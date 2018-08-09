Breckenridge Music Festival to bring music of Disney to Riverwalk Center

In a performance fit for the entire family, classic scores to Disney favorites like "The Little Mermaid," "The Lion King" and "Frozen" will fill the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge on Friday as Breckenridge Music Festival presents "Around the World with Disney."

The Breckenridge Music Festival Orchestra will be led by guest conductor Aram Demirjian for the show, accompanied by colorful animations projected on-screen at the front of the concert hall.

Demirjian is known for compelling performances and his dynamic conducting techniques, according to the Breckenridge Music Festival.

He is currently the music director of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and winner of the 2011 Robert J. Harth Conducting Prize from the Aspen Music Festival, where he was a three-time conducting fellow in the Aspen Conducting Academy.

In addition to winning numerous awards, Demirjian has collaborated with distinguished musicians, such as YoYo Ma, John Adams, Amanda Forsythe and Robert Levin.

"Concert programming that incorporates a familiar fable or a sympathetic character illuminates classical music in relatable ways for audiences of all ages and learning styles, which is what this concert is intended to do," said Tamara Nuzzaci Park, Breck Music's executive director, in a news release.

Breckenridge Music brought this same concert in 2016 to a nearly soldout crowd. Back by popular demand, the Disney classics will come to life at 6 p.m. Friday. Youth tickets are $10, and prices go up from there to $45.

Tickets are available at BreckMusic.org or by calling the Riverwalk Center Ticket Office at 970-547-3100.