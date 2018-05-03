Breckenridge Music Festival welcomes new artistic director, conductor for summer season

Breckenridge Music has announced internationally acclaimed percussionist and conductor Steven Schick will serve as the artistic director and conductor of the Breckenridge Music Festival, the organization's annual summer festival from mid-July through mid-August.

Schick's debut with the BMF will come in July during the 37th annual summer festival.

As the festival's artistic director, he will be tasked with shaping the programmatic vision for the resident chamber orchestra moving forward. Additionally, his international experience and profile are expected to attract some of the best instrumentalists, composers and guest artists to Breckenridge.

In addition, with a commitment "to presenting music of today," Schick will seek to identify new and enduring ways for the festival to play an even greater role in the vitality and vibrancy of the Breckenridge community and High Rockies region, according to a news release announcing Schick's joining the group.

He is currently the music director of the La Jolla Symphony and Chorus and San Francisco Contemporary Music Players, as well as co-artistic director of the Summer Music Program at the Banff Centre.

Coming to Breckenridge, Schick will succeed artistic advisor and conductor David Danzmayr, whose tenure ran from 2015 through the 2017 season. Beginning in the 2018 festival season, Schick will conduct the Festival Chamber Orchestra for three weeks of the four-week residency.

"This appointment has inspired mutual excitement from our musicians and Steven," said Tamara Nuzzaci Park, BMF executive director, in a prepared statement. "Steven's collaborative spirit and deeply thoughtful curatorial approach is a perfect fit for the Festival as we begin to strengthen our position in the Colorado music festival landscape and make Breckenridge a must-stop destination for music."

As a percussionist, conductor and author, Schick has championed contemporary percussion music by commissioning or premiering more than 150 new works. The most important of these have become core repertory for solo percussion, according to the release.

"What a thrill it is to work with the extraordinary musicians and staff of the Breckenridge Music Festival," Schick said of his new role. "It will be my honor to join the Breckenridge community, a place of radiant natural beauty, the grandeur of high mountains, and the warmth of a supportive, dedicated and intrepid community of listeners."

Schick's inaugural festival season kicks off July 17 and runs through Aug. 12. Inspired by the light in the mountains, he curated the season around the theme "Luminous."

For more info or to buy tickets, go to BreckenridgeMusicFestival.com. Festival passes are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Riverwalk Center Ticket Office at 970-547-3100.