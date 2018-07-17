Breckenridge Music Festival’s orchestra takes stage Thursday

After the first performance this summer for the Breckenridge Music Festival on Tuesday, organizers are brining "Danzmayr conducts Mozart" to the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge this Thursday.

The performance featuring David Danzmayr as guest conductor goes from 7:30-9:15 p.m., as he will lead the music festival's first orchestra concert of the season. Additionally, his wife, Kathrin, will be signing soprano.

The performance is inspired by the Luminous theme, and will compare the radiance of Mozart's youthful and energetic music to Osvaldo Golijov's evocative and lamenting compositions, including "Three Songs," a melody composed in memory of a close friend that celebrates the luster of life, according to the nonprfit group.

The Breckenridge Music Festival stand as the core summer festival for the nonprofit Breckenridge Music, and the festival is built upon a 45-piece, resident chamber orchestra that performs from mid-July through mid-August.

Thursday night's concert will also honor Schmitt Piano Competition winners 14-year-old Jason Cui and 16-year-old Pearl Enssle.

Tickets are $25-$40. Purchase them online at BreckenridgeMusicFestival.com or by calling the box office at 970-547-3100.