Breckenridge Music to open orchestra rehearsals to the public
July 30, 2018
IF YOU GO
What: “View From 9,600 Feet,” open rehearsals with the Breckenridge Music Festival orchestra
When: 11:30 a.m. Thursday – Lou Harrison & Charles Ives; 11:30 a.m. Saturday – Beethoven & John Luther Adams; and 11:30 a.m. Aug. 11 – Igor Stravinsky & Samuel Barber;
Where: The Riverwalk Center, 150 Adams Ave., Breckenridge
Info: The rehearsals are free to attend. For more, BreckMusic.org.
STEVEN SCHICK CONCERTS
Steven Schick will conduct and/or perform in the following concerts during the Breckenridge Music Festival:
Thursday — Haydn & Harrison
Saturday — Luminous: Music of Beethoven & Beyond
Aug. 9 — Radhe Radhe: Rites of Holi
Aug. 10 — In the Light of Air
Aug. 11 — Barber’s Violin Concerto
Breckenridge Music is opening the doors for the orchestra's rehearsals this summer, offering audiences the opportunity to engage with the musicians for free.
After the rehearsals, the first of which is at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, artistic director and conductor Steven Schick will invite the public onstage to ask questions, talk about the music and interact with some of the 45 professional musicians that comprise the festival's resident ensemble.
Schick debuted as conductor last Thursday for an evening of Beatles music. Over the following weeks, he will conduct four more nights of traditional and modern music and join the orchestra as a soloist for a concerto in which he strikes objects and lowers them into glowing bowls of water for the orchestra concert "Luminous: Music of Beethoven & Beyond."
In a news release, Schick said he hopes opening up the rehearsals, dubbed a "View From 9,600 Feet," will make the music more relevant and give the audience a chance to exchange ideas and explore connections. Other open rehearsals are set for Saturday and for Aug. 11, both also beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Schick developed this style of audience interaction in California, where he has spent the majority of his career as a conductor, percussionist and university professor.
Conducting and teaching, at least for Schick, are both "a common-cause effort to figure something out," whether between professor and student or conductor, musicians, and audience members.
"So many people feel like teaching to an audience is, 'Here's how you need to listen to this,'" he said. "I don't think that way at all. It will be a conversation not a lecture for sure."
Breckenridge Music is a nonprofit that provides orchestra concerts, multi-genre performing arts events, and music education in and around Breckenridge.
Every summer, the organization's month-long festival features a resident ensemble of 45 professional musicians whose performances range from traditional to modern and sometimes include multidisciplinary collaborations.
Visit BreckMusic.org for more.
