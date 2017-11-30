Breckenridge pub to unveil new barrel-aged cocktails

The Park Avenue Pub at 605 S. Park Ave. in Breckenridge is unveiling a new barrel-aged process for crafting cocktails today, which representatives of the pub say will make it the first bar in Breckenridge to offer cocktails made through this process.

Barrel-aging adds a unique flavor to the libations, according to the pub, and it all started with the creation of the classic drink the Manhattan this summer.

The team at the Park Avenue Pub subsequently met with Litch Polish, co-owner of Breckenridge Distillery, who took them on "a journey" through the distillery and helped the pub team "understand how whiskey, bourbon, and other spirits age in barrels."

Today, the pub will roll out a wide range of new barrel-aged cocktails — from the Winter Warmer, a blend of bourbon, Tuaca, and orange bitters, to the Sunset Strip, a mix of bourbon, Combier Pamplemousse, and Aperol Italian apertif.

The pub can be found at street level in the Village Hotel, walking distance from the base of Peak 9.

Additionally, the pub is planning some giveaways featuring gear from Breckenridge Distillery. The pub is open from 11 a.m. to midnight today.