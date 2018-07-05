Breckenridge to host 3-day art festival

Mountain Art Festivals opens its 2018 four-show summer season this weekend in Breckenridge.

Starting Friday, the 35th annual Breckenridge July Art Festival will open for three days at the Main Street Station and The Village at Breckenridge, located on the Maggie Pond and Blue River, at South Main Street and Park Avenue.

The show features 100-plus juried fine artists selling their works in ceramics, mixed media, fiber, jewelry, photography, painting, wood, glass and sculpture.

Featured artists include Native American bronze sculptor Kim Seyesnem Obrzut of Arizona, Breckenridge Gallery's painter Andrew Brown, and Greg Dye, a self-taught artist who paints with palette knives, applying spontaneous strokes of thick oil paint.

In addition to artists, Hawk Quest will be on the Village Plaza with live birds of prey, including a bald eagle.

The art show opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, with Sunday open until 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Recommended Stories For You

The other three shows in the Mountain Art Festivals include the new Silverthorne Fine Art Festival at North Pond Park on July 14-15 and two longstanding Breckenridge shows: the 17th annual Main Street Art Festival set for the weekend of Aug. 2-4 and the 43rd Gathering at the Great Divide over Labor Day.

The Mountain Art Festivals are produced by the father and daughter team of Dick and Tina Cunningham. Dick is also a touring photographer, doing about 35 shows nationally every year. Tina lives full-time in the Kingdom.

"This summer's Mountain Art Festivals," say the Cunninghams, "continue presenting hundreds of talented artists who love coming to Breckenridge where they are welcomed by thousands of art lovers and buyers."

The town of Breckenridge and the Mountain Art Festivals continue to enjoy accolades for their productions of creative arts development. Recently, Breckenridge was ranked the top small community in the U.S. by Southern Methodist University.

Mountain Art Festivals are touted by Sunshine Artist magazine, which annually names the best 200 fine art festivals. In 2017, the magazine ranked this weekend's show number 59.

The Cunninghams are proud of the rankings by Sunshine Artist.

"The amount of quality people who come to town specifically for our art festivals — some of the longest running events in Breckenridge and Summit County — to visit with talented artists, buy their works, locals included, is reflected by these rankings," says Tina Cunningham.

For more information, see MountainArtFestivals.com