Breckenridge to host Colorado’s biggest spring beer festival in the Rockies on Saturday

Info: Tickets are $35 for unlimited tasting if bought by Friday or $45 the day of the event. VIP access passes are $75 if bought by Friday or $90 the day of the event, if available. For more, BreckenridgeBeerFestival.com .

Where: The outdoor plazas at Main Street Station and The Village at Breckenridge, 500 block of South Main Street.

The largest spring beer festival in the Colorado Rockies, the 12th Breckenridge Spring Beer Festival, pours into town this weekend with 35-plus breweries and an expanded list of events filling up the outdoor plazas at Main Street Station and The Village at Breckenridge.

Of course, the festival, which runs from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, will feature beer tasting, free live music and vendors.

Two live bands, Tracksuit Wedding from Denver and The Company Stores from West Virginia, are slated to perform during the festival, which will also have karaoke on a side stage at Main Street Station.

New this year, the festival will move its VIP area inside to the Sauce on the Maggie restaurant, complete with an expanded menu with beer pairings, tastings from Breckenridge Distillery and Carboy Winery, live acoustic musicians and "exclusive" beer tastings, according to organizers.

VIP ticket holders can also enter the event 15 minutes early, but they are expected to sell out.

"We're really excited to be back in Breckenridge for the largest spring beer festival in the Colorado Rockies," said Lee Sims, marketing director for Radiate Live Events, sponsor of the festival, in a prepared statement. "This event showcases spring fun in Breckenridge with the opportunity to enjoy spring skiing conditions in the morning and attend the beer festival in the afternoon."

Recommended Stories For You

Tickets are $35 for unlimited tasting if bought by Friday or $45 the day of the event. VIP access passes, including a commemorative tasting cup, VIP event entrance, full beers and sodas, catered lunch, private restrooms and on-site Cicerones are $75 if bought by Friday or $90 the day of the event, if they're still available.

Only pre-purchased ticket holders can enter the festival from noon to 1 p.m.

Proceeds from it will benefit Summit County Advocates Against Victims of Assault.

For more, BreckenridgeBeerFestival.com.