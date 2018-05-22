Breckenridge Tourism Office to promote town during ‘Super Bowl’ of international travel industry in Denver

Denver is playing host to the International Pow Wow convention and trade center, touted as the "Super Bowl of the international travel business," by from ABC Channel 7 News in Denver, this week for the first time since 1991.

As a Summit County connection to the globally recognized event that goes through Wednesday, the Breckenridge Tourism Office stands as one of 20 sponsors for the 50th International Pow Wow, and the Destination Marketing Organization for Breckenridge has positioned the town in front of 6,000 travel industry professionals and media from 70 countries, according to the BTO.

Officials from BTO also will sit with Colorado Tourism Office at the tradeshow with travel buyers and tour operators from around the world, sponsor entertainment at Mile High Stadium and host a post-IPW trip with key international tour operators and media to experience Breckenridge firsthand.

"This is one of the most important international tourism events for the U.S.," said Lucy Kay, president of the BTO, in a prepared statement. "Breckenridge will be very well positioned in the eyes of IPW travel influencers. The benefits to Colorado will be long term and long lasting."

Historically, the IPW has generated over 700,000 new international visitors and $28 billion in new tourism revenue within three years after coming to a city, according to a news release.

The BTO is also sponsoring Les Luminoles, one of the artists participating in Breckenridge's upcoming WAVE festival May 31-June 3, to perform at IPW's Colorado Craft Night at Mile High Stadium. With that, Breckenridge will be displayed on the stadium scoreboard before each performance, according to the BTO.

After the tradeshow closes, 20 international tour operators and media from eight countries are expected to come to Breckenridge for a post- IPW familiarization trip May 26 -27 to experience a number of experiences exclusive to Breckenridge.