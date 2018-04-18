Breckenridge Wine Classic announces full lineup; tickets now on sale
April 18, 2018
Tickets are now on sale for the Breckenridge Wine Classic, which runs Sept. 13-16 with more than 500 different wine, beer and spirit samples, and organizers recently released a full schedule of events.
Set in Breckenridge, the festival is billed as the Rocky Mountain region's premier wine and food festival, showcasing wines from around the world with a weekend of tastings, seminars, demonstrations and outdoor adventures, according to a news release.
Individual events range in price from $45 to $125, with package deals available, such as a Breckenridge Wine Classic Weekend Package for $115, which includes general admission to both Stroll Breckenridge and the grand tasting, and a VIP Weekend Package for $149, which includes entry into Stroll Breck and VIP access for the grand tasting.
For more information, visit BreckenridgeWineClassic.com.
Trending In: Explore Summit
- Injured skier at Beaver Creek saved by vacationing ER doctor on Larkspur
- Plan your Summit County weekend: Copper Mountain closing, live music
- Summit County’s 2017 Summer camps and programs
- Colorado Children’s Chorale to work with local students next week
- Dog-friendly breweries in Breckenridge, Frisco and throughout Colorado
Trending Sitewide
- Copper Mountain Resort pond skim fiasco could lead to felony charges for man who tried to jump crowd (with video)
- Copper Mountain Resort pond skim fiasco could lead to felony charges for man who tried to jump crowd (with video)
- At Copper Mountain Resort’s closing weekend, slopesoakers explain what makes a great pond skimmer (video)
- Summit County and the rest of the High Country may see up to 8 inches of snow later this week