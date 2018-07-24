Breckenridge’s National Repertory Orchestra wraps up summer season this week

Info: Most concerts are $25-40 and $10 for children 18 & under. For more, call 970-453-5825 or go to NROMusic.com

The National Repertory Orchestra will present its season finale at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge.

In proper fashion, two masterpieces will round out the summer season, including Sergei Rachmaninoff's "Symphony No.2" and Beethoven's "Piano Concerto No. 4".

Of Beethoven's five mature concertos, this one is his most serene, poetic and the one which lives the most in a world of fantasy.

The NRO's season ends with one of its most beloved composers, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and his "Symphony No. 2", joyous, celebratory and written between 1906-1907, is one of the most often performed pieces today.

At 7:30 tonight, the National Repertory Orchestra will perform its second-to-last concert, also at the Riverwalk Center.

After their time with the NRO, the 88 musicians from around the world will be venturing back to school to finish their degrees or start new adventures with symphonies across the country.

Oboist Jonathan Gentry won the principal oboe position with the Louisiana Philharmonic this past May, and cellist Andrew Plaisier won a full-time section cello position in the Grand Rapids Symphony. They are prime examples of the NRO's vision of preparing young musicians for future careers in music.

Over 22 full orchestral concerts have been performed this season as well as 28 free community concerts throughout Summit County.

During these free community concerts, the public has been able to engage and learn about the musicians and classical music. The NRO believes the sustainability of the modern orchestra is dependent on the active participation of its musicians beyond their extraordinary musical abilities. Through these community engagements, we can fulfill our mission of Changing Lives Through Music.

Don't forget to check out the NRO's Winter Series which will be featuring a few different groups, including modern classical quintet, Sybarite5. With influences from Radiohead, Mozart, Zeppelin, Brubeck, Piazzolla, Dvorak, Barber, Bach, and Mahler, their classically honed technique mixed with rock is sure to entertain. Sybarite5 will perform on March 23 at the Riverwalk Center. Each group that performs during the NRO Winter Series will feature NRO alumni taking classical training to new heights. Stay tuned to our social media channels and website for dates, times, and performers.

For more information, a full lineup of events and tickets, go to NROMusic.com or call 970- 453-5825.