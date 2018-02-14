Broken Compass will continue chasing its future in Breckenridge after co-founder’s departure

Broken Compass Brewing co-founder Jason Ford was out of town when news broke about him and his business partner going in different directions.

Reached Wednesday, he said Broken Compass will continue serving Breckenridge as it has in the past while he's going forward with a planned expansion. There will also be some changes with the staff, and Ford said he'll to continue pursing a possible development deal with the town that could see the Broken Compass move to a new location in Breckenridge.

"It's like Ax said in the articles, we set a different vision moving forward with the business," Ford explained as he wished his former business partner the best in his new endeavor.

Ford is buying Axelrod's share of Broken Compass while Axelrod looks to open a new brewery in Frisco sometime this spring.

Adding to the news, Ford said his wife, Jo, who has a master's degree in sustainable business management, will assume a more active role in the business. Meanwhile, Brandon Smith, who worked several years with Tommyknocker Craft Brewery in Idaho Springs, will take over as the head brewer, and Rob Wallace, who previously worked at Backcountry Brewery, will be moving into the assistant brewer's position at Broken Compass.

Ford also said Broken Compass is going through with a planned expansion, in which they've secured about 2,400 square feet of additional space to grow their barrel-aged products and create a nice cozy space for large parties among the barrels.

Before his departure, Axelrod had been spearheading a possible agreement involving Broken Compass and the town of Breckenridge about the brewery becoming a part of a new mixed-use development on the Block 11 property, a parcel in northern Breckenridge along the Blue River that's owned by the town.

Looking at the next phase of housing, the town has identified about 18 acres of land that officials are thinking might come with more deed-restricted housing and a commercial component of some kind.

The town previously put out a request for proposals looking for some kind of business activity that could go with the project, and Broken Compass responded by suggesting a new brewery with some additional commercial space and about 40 housing units.

Council was intrigued enough by the proposal to continue discussions, and Ford said he's going to continue pursuing the potential development.

"The community and our employees make us who we are, and we want to keep the ship afloat and keep moving forward," Ford said.