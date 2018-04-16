Colorado Children’s Chorale to work with local students next week

Info: The concert is free and tickets are not necessary. For more info, call 970-453-9142 or go to BreckenridgeMusicFestival.com .

The Breckenridge Music Festival will welcome the Colorado Children's Chorale to meet, teach and perform with students from Frisco and Silverthorne Elementary Schools on April 24.

The full day of learning and fun will culminate with a free concert at 6:30 p.m. at the Summit Middle School.

As a part of Breckenridge Music Festival's Music in the Schools program, the Colorado Children's Chorale will be presenting a program entitled "Kids Reaching and Teaching Kids." Through the program, students will work alongside the young performers of the Colorado Children's Choice, learning all aspects of stage performance, including singing, dancing, acting and stage movement, while learning songs like "Do, Re, Mi" and "Monkeys in the House."

After each workshop, local students will perform with the Children's Chorale in a school-wide assembly.

All of it will culminate with the free community concert, in which students will have the opportunity to perform on stage with the Chorale, showcasing what they learned that afternoon during the workshop. Admission is free, no tickets are required and all ages are welcome.

"We are proud to present programs such as this through Music in the Schools to help inspire and educate local families and youth. Music in the Schools works to support arts education as a critical component of education and excellence for children pre-K through 12 and cultivates the next generation of music audiences and arts patrons," Breckenridge Music Festival Executive Director Tamara Park said.

Music in the Schools is supported by grants from the Summit Foundation, Lenzmeier-Williams Advised Fund, and Daley-Sosville Fund within The Summit Foundation.

For more, call 970-453-9142 or go to BreckenridgeMusicFestival.com.