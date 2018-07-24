Continental Divide Winery to celebrate Friday’s lunar eclipse with special release, free tastings

The Continental Divide Winery will celebrate the longest blood moon eclipse of this century with the release of a limited edition Double Eclipse wine on Friday.

The longest total lunar eclipse of the 21st century, also known as a blood moon, will last nearly two hours, but it won't be visible from North America. Instead, space enthusiasts will have to be in Africa, the Middle East or Asia to glimpse the once-in-a-lifetime eclipse.

While Summit County won't get a view, the family-owned winery with tasting rooms in Alma and Breckenridge has been waiting for this one for a while now, and the winery gathered its staff at 5 a.m. Jan. 31 to bottle the wine during a lunar eclipse that was visible from Colorado.

"We crafted Double Eclipse by blending six different wines during the rare August 21 2017 total solar eclipse," said Jeffrey Maltzman, co-founder of the winery and a astronomy enthusiast.

"We've been waiting ever since then for another worthy cosmic event to release this wine," co-founder Ana Maltzman added.

The Maltzmans are Breckenridge residents and co-founded the Continental Divide Winery in 2016 with Alma residents Kent Hutchison and Angela Bryan. The winery features tasting rooms in Fairplay and Breckenridge.

Recommended Stories For You

People can enjoy a free sampling from 1:30-3:15 p.m. Friday during the eclipse.