 Photos: Santa Claus visits Copper Mountain | SummitDaily.com

Photos: Santa Claus visits Copper Mountain

In spirit of Thanksgiving week, Santa arrived early via the Pisten Bully Snowcat machine at the base of Copper Mountain as families cheered in excitement and smartphones flashed off at a paparazzi rate. The resort's annual tree lighting ceremony kicked off the holiday season with a few inches of snow ahead of last year; a sign wishes were granted ahead of Christmas.

