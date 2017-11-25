Photos: Santa Claus visits Copper Mountain
November 25, 2017
In spirit of Thanksgiving week, Santa arrived early via the Pisten Bully Snowcat machine at the base of Copper Mountain as families cheered in excitement and smartphones flashed off at a paparazzi rate. The resort's annual tree lighting ceremony kicked off the holiday season with a few inches of snow ahead of last year; a sign wishes were granted ahead of Christmas.
See more photos on SummitDaily.com.
