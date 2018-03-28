Deadphish Orchestra to play at Barkley Ballroom on Saturday

The first-ever band to play The Barkley Ballroom after it opened in December 2012, the Deadphish Orchestra, has one more opportunity to rock the popular Frisco venue this Saturday before it closes next month.

Todd Altschuler, the owner of the ballroom, is shuttering the establishment as he prepares to open another, larger venue for live music and private events just down the road from The Barkley Ballroom on Main Street with the 10 Mile Music Hall, currently under construction.

According to The Barkley Ballroom's events listings, the final show at the venue will feature "Whitewater Ramble: Pickin' on Led Zeppelin" on April 7. At the same time, 10 Mile Music Hall remains on pace for a fall opening.

Deadphish guitarist Paul Murin has become friends with Altschuler over the years, and the band member said he's happy to see the owner moving on to bigger and better things.

Still, for the band's final performance at The Barkley Ballroom, which isn't closed yet, the band's looking to put together "a pretty special setlist." It will be their 10th and final performance at the ballroom.

"But without giving away any secrets, that's about all I can say there," Murin said, refusing to give anything else up.

The four-musician group from Boulder puts out a 50-50 mix of songs made famous by the Grateful Dead and Phish. Like the world-famous jam bands, Deadphish is big on improvisation, and that's where its band members say the real magic happens.

They always enjoy performing in Summit County, too, according to Murin.

"It's always been super fun," he said while recalling shows band members have done with other groups, even before there was the Deadphish Orchestra or The Barkley Ballroom. "We've really built up quite a lot of friends in the area over the years, and it feels like home."

Joining Murin will be Chris Sheldon on drums, bassist Brian Adams and Ted Tilton on keyboard. All four band members contribute to the vocals.

The show is free, and the performance is set to begin at 9 p.m. The bands' performances typically last about three hours, but Murin guessed they could go a bit longer, provided, of course, the owner is agreeable to it.

"If we can talk Todd into it," Murin said. "Burn it down one last time."

For a complete list of the waning events at The Barkley Ballroom, go to BarkleyBallroom.ticketfly.com.

For more about the band, DeadPhishOrchestra.com.