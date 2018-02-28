Eagles tribute flies through Breckenridge on Saturday
February 28, 2018
"The Long Run — A Tribute to the Eagles" returns to the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge on Saturday for a benefit concert in support of Domus Pacis.
Based on past experience, organizers are making even more room this time for people to dance along with the music.
"You close your eyes, and these guys sound exactly like the Eagles," said Vince White-Petteruti, co-founder of Domus Pacis and a concert organizer. "It's really amazing."
Domus Pacis is a local nonprofit dedicated to giving families facing the death of a loved one time together in Colorado's mountain landscapes.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and is expected to run until about 10:30 p.m.
General admission tickets are $35 and reserved VIP tickets are $45. Children under 16 are $10 with their parents.
People can purchase tickets online at BreckCreate.org or at the box office when it's open.
For info, call 970-547-3100. For more about the nonprofit, DomusPacis.org.
"This is an amazing band, and we're going to have a lot of locals Saturday night based on the response," White-Petteruti said. "So get ready to be dancing."
