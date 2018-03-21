Battle of the Bands rocks Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge on Saturday; proceeds support Domus Pacis

Attendees at the Tri-County Battle of the Bands are going to get a little bit of everything this year. Maybe even during just one set.

The showdown, sponsored by the Summit Daily News, will feature four Colorado bands, and takes place Saturday, March 24, at the Breckenridge Riverwalk Center. Performances begin at 6 p.m., with each group competing for a $750 cash prize. Tickets are $20, with proceeds benefitting nonprofit Domus Pacis Family Respite.

Here's a look at the bands that made it past the voting stage and are slated to perform.

Yeah Naw

Yeah Naw is a two-piece group from Summit County. Although they've only been together a year under this moniker, they're hoping to set themselves apart from the competition with high energy and variety.

Dan Jones, guitarist and keyboardist for Yeah Naw, described the group's sound as "a bit jammy, electronic, funk, rock, sometimes a bit of heavy metal sprinkled in."

The duo has mostly been playing open mic nights around Summit in their time together. They fill these sets with a loose arrangement of original songs. For the Battle of the Bands, Jones said they handpicked some of their favorites.

He said the pair's electronic tone should set them apart from the wide cast of jam bands in the area.

"We just try to have fun with it, whatever we're playing," Jones said. "I think it'll be a good time, that's what we're going for."

Split Window

Split Window's website describes its sound as upbeat dance music, ranging in genre through reggae, blues, pop, classic rock "and much more." The South Park band will be representing Park County with a nine-piece ensemble, including a horn section.

Saam Golgoon, percussionist for Split Window, said that it's the unique size and flavor of the group's music that makes the band stand out.

The framework of Split Window has existed for about six years, but its current iteration has been around for a little over one. Golgoon said the balance of the band's two vocalists, one male and one female, has been the core of the group, and the source of its name.

"You're talking about a hippy and a diva, basically, it's a nice split," he said.

But Golgoon said this is less about the "battle" for them, and more about the opportunity for local musicians to showcase talent on a stage as prominent as the Riverwalk.

"We're all in this game together," Golgoon said. "We don't look at this as a competition, playing in the local venues. The more we all work together, the better it is for all of us."

Golgoon said Split Window is looking forward to being able to support Domus Pacis through music.

"What they're doing has been so impressive to me," he said. "I'm always in support of supporting organizations and people like that."

Hollywood Farmers

The Hollywood Farmers Bandcamp page is littered with references to gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson. According to Mathew Crumbley, the trio's upright bassman, this is representative of the group's sound.

"We're very inspired by the values Hunter represented," he said. "We borrow music from all around the world and all different periods of history."

He described the band's usual multi-hour sets as representative of the "ADD generation," ranging widely in genre but maintaining a punk-rock undertone. Crumbley said the band plans to bring its all on March 24, but keep the competition respectful.

"It was very heartening to see so many other original bands in the area that could go up and consider themselves for the competition," he said.

Hollywood Farmers' array of sound will have to be condensed into a shorter set for the Battle of the Bands. Crumbley said they're prepared for the challenge, and looking forward to representing their hometown.

"We're excited about getting an opportunity to represent Breckenridge, our community."

Hobo Village

Hobo Village is a three-piece troupe of Arapahoe Basin Ski Area employees based in Summit Cove. They've been working together for about a year, playing a host of classic rock covers around Keystone.

For the Battle of the Bands, drummer Taylor Hutchinson said they're hoping to debut a few original tunes but stick to some familiar tracks as well.

"We're just a tight three-piece. We play a lot of covers that people are familiar with and like to dance to and party to," he said. "We got a high-energy sound."

Hutchinson said the band was drawn to the competition because it was a benefit, similar to other philanthropic performances they've given before.

"We really like playing shows that are for a good cause," he said.