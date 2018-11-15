Carly Pearce to perform at Dillon’s Mountain High Jam on Saturday

It's been five years since the last Hibernation Hoedown in Dillon and with the new amphitheater coming off of a lucrative season, it's now time for a spiritual successor in the Mountain High Jam concert. Sponsored by Denver county radio station 98.5 KYGO and Mountain High Appliance, Saturday's concert will feature Carly Pearce as the headliner and Buckstein will open the show at 1 p.m.

Kentucky-born Pearce played in a bluegrass band when she was 11 and by age 16 she was performing at the Dollywood theme park in Tennessee multiple days a week. Since moving to Nashville in 2009, Pearce has sung with Hunter Hayes, Florida Georgia Line, Gary Alan, Josh Abbott Band and others. The 28-year-old is a ACM Female Vocalist of the Year nominee and performs regularly at the Bluebird Cafe and Grand Ole Opry.

"There's a lot of appetite for that type of music up here," said Kerstin Anderson, marketing and communications director for Dillon. "With the mountains being open, there isn't a ton of early terrain open even though we had a phenomenal early season so people can go do a half day of skiing and then round out their afternoon."

With DeVotchKa performing at Copper on Sunday and Red Rocks having their Winter on the Rocks concert in February, Dillon believes this weekend's show isn't out of the ordinary.

"While there is certainly more risk," Anderson said, "we're in an area where people know how to dress for the environment. We certainly recognize that weather can factor in to this performance, but we also understand that this is the High Country and we have a skiing audience. So we expect people to bundle up and come and enjoy the show even if it's snowing."

The concert is snow or shine and the amphitheater will be shoveled, but Anderson said for guests to not expect mushroom heaters and similar accommodations. At past Hibernation Hoedowns, Anderson said the heaters weren't utilized as attendees danced to keep warm. Like with the summer series, food and alcohol are available for purchase.

Anderson hopes to start up year-round entertainment at the amphitheater if the show is successful. Though nothing is finalized yet, a rail jam that would include terrain park features for skiing or snowboarding and maybe a movie or band is in the concept stages for the spring.