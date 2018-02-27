Eagles Tribute Concert to benefit Domus Pacis Family Respite
February 27, 2018
On Saturday, March 3, the Riverwalk Center will host a tribute to one of the most iconic bands of the '70s — the Eagles. Flashback to such great hits like "Hotel California," "Life in the Fast Lane" and "Take it Easy" with Colorado's very own The Long Run. This group, known for their authentic renditions and beautiful harmonies, is composed of the likes of Steve Weinmeister, lead singer for the '70s multi-platinum recording artist Firefall. The proceeds from the night will go to benefit Domus Pacis' mission of providing week respites in Summit County for families going thru their cancer journey. Cost of tickets are General Admission: $35, VIP: $45 and children: $10 and can be purchased online at BreckCreate.com. For more info contact Vince at 773-266-1441
Trending In: Entertainment Nightlife
- Summit County’s live music calendar
- Eagles Tribute Concert to benefit Domus Pacis Family Respite
- High Altitude Baking: Coffee meringue cookies (flourless, low-fat recipe)
- Behind the Bar: Legends of The Gold Pan in Breckenridge (video)
- Artist Kristof Kosmowski at the Art on a Whim Gallery in Breckenridge,
Trending Sitewide
- Skier who died after hitting tree at Keystone Resort ID’ed by coroner
- BREAKING: Skier fatality at Keystone Resort
- Lodging in the age of Airbnb: Are Summit County’s short-term rentals hurting its hotels, inns?
- Snowboarder dies near Telluride after descending Bear Creek backcountry with friends
- High Country Crime: Car in Aspen pond leads to felony pleas