Eagles Tribute Concert to benefit Domus Pacis Family Respite

On Saturday, March 3, the Riverwalk Center will host a tribute to one of the most iconic bands of the '70s — the Eagles. Flashback to such great hits like "Hotel California," "Life in the Fast Lane" and "Take it Easy" with Colorado's very own The Long Run. This group, known for their authentic renditions and beautiful harmonies, is composed of the likes of Steve Weinmeister, lead singer for the '70s multi-platinum recording artist Firefall. The proceeds from the night will go to benefit Domus Pacis' mission of providing week respites in Summit County for families going thru their cancer journey. Cost of tickets are General Admission: $35, VIP: $45 and children: $10 and can be purchased online at BreckCreate.com. For more info contact Vince at 773-266-1441