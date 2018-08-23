‘The Music and Poetry of Love’ piano concert on Sunday

Local pianist Peter Simon returns to Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge after a year of touring for his annual concert. Called "The Music and Poetry of Love," the program will include piano music and a recital of romantic poetry. The audience can expect to hear musical works by Chopin, Schumann and Liszt in addition to the words of Shakespeare, Wadsworth and Browning. The concert begins at 4 p.m. on Aug. 26 at CMC's Finkel Auditorium. Tickets are purchased at the door.