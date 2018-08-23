‘The Music and Poetry of Love’ piano concert on Sunday
August 23, 2018
Local pianist Peter Simon returns to Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge after a year of touring for his annual concert. Called "The Music and Poetry of Love," the program will include piano music and a recital of romantic poetry. The audience can expect to hear musical works by Chopin, Schumann and Liszt in addition to the words of Shakespeare, Wadsworth and Browning. The concert begins at 4 p.m. on Aug. 26 at CMC's Finkel Auditorium. Tickets are purchased at the door.
Trending In: Entertainment Nightlife
- Summit County’s live music calendar
- Just the Facts: Rockfall causes and effects in the Colorado Rockies (column)
- FlipSide Burger opens on Main Street in Breckenridge
- Summit County Fishing Report: Most rivers and streams remain ‘high and roily’
- At Copper Mountain, restaurants compete for title of best burger
Trending Sitewide
- How much might it snow in Summit County this winter?
- Expect a notice in May: Summit County property values are on the rise
- First day of school to be delayed for three Summit County schools
- Nepal Restaurant in Silverthorne closes doors as Mountain Lyon Café preps for move
- Medical group proposes new orthopedic surgery and urgent care facility in Dillon