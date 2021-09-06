After cancellation due to the pandemic, ‘The Roommate’ returns

Laurie Carter Rose, left, as Robyn and Emma Messenger as Sharon are seen in the Lake Dillon Theatre Co. production of “The Roommate.” After being canceled in 2020, the show is coming back to the CVA Flex Theater inside the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway.

Lake Dillon Theatre Co./Courtesy photo

Lake Dillon Theatre Co.’s production of Jen Silverman’s “The Roommate” has been on pause for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally schedule to run in March 2020, the play returns Wednesday, Sept. 8. Described as a combination of “Thelma and Louise,” “The Odd Couple” and “Breaking Bad,” the comedy is about midlife challenges and personal reinvention.

Emma Messenger plays Sharon, a recently divorced, unassuming and nice Midwesterner looking for a roommate. Opposite her is Laurie Carter Rose as the Bronx-born Robyn who is looking for a place to start over.

Proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the show for those younger than 12, is required to attend. Masks will also be required.

“The Roommate” runs from Sept. 8-26 at Lake Dillon Theatre Co.’s CVA Flex Theater inside the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway. The play includes adult language and themes, haze effects and drug use. It is recommended for adults and older teens. Tickets range from $36 to $40. Visit LakeDillonTheatre.org to purchase.