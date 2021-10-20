Best of Summit event tickets on sale
Winners of the annual Best of Summit contest will be announced at an event at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway.
Tickets for the event are $10 and include heavy appetizers. A cash bar is also available.
This year’s contest features more than 100 questions across six categories, including Arts & Entertainment, Community, Food & Drink, Services, Shopping and Sports & Recreation.
The Best of Summit winners guide will be inserted in the Summit Daily News on Friday, Oct. 29.
Tickets can be purchased at Bit.ly/best-of-summit.
