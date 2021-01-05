Breck Film kicks off 2021 Breck Film Society season with Harry Chapin documentary
Breck Film is starting off its 2021 Breck Film Society season with a screening of the 2020 documentary “Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something,” which will be available to stream on Breck Film’s website from Tuesday, Jan. 12, to Sunday, Jan. 17.
The documentary focuses on the rise of Chapin’s career, his musical legacy and philanthropic efforts.
“We felt this film timely with 2020’s events as Harry was both an artist and activist that utilized art to better serve communities, which is a huge part of Breck Film’s mission,” Ashley Hughes, Breck Film’s marketing and development manager, wrote in an email.
The film costs $12 per household to stream and is free for Breck Film members. Tickets can be bought at BreckFilm.eventive.org.
