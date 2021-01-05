Breck Film kicks off 2021 Breck Film Society season with Harry Chapin documentary

Breck Film is starting its 2021 season of Breck Film Society screenings with the documentary "Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something." The movie is free for Breck Film members and $12 per household for nonmembers.

Image from Breck Film

The documentary focuses on the rise of Chapin’s career, his musical legacy and philanthropic efforts.

“We felt this film timely with 2020’s events as Harry was both an artist and activist that utilized art to better serve communities, which is a huge part of Breck Film’s mission,” Ashley Hughes, Breck Film’s marketing and development manager, wrote in an email.

