Breck Film to show ‘Almost Famous’ documentary series in February

As a part of its Breck Film Society offerings, Breck Film will be screening the Emmy-nominated short documentary series “Almost Famous” in February. Before the screening, there will be a Q&A at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 with Director Ben Proudfoot and Kim Hill, the original female vocalist for the Black Eyed Peas who is featured in one of the documentaries.

The “Almost Famous” series profiles four people who were almost famous but something changed their course in history.

The films tell the stories of:

Ed Dwight, a captain in the U.S. Air Force who was handpicked by President John F. Kennedy to be the first Black astronaut. But because of racial prejudice, he was not selected for space flight.

Kim Hill, the original female vocalist for the Black Eyed Peas, who said she stepped away because music executives wanted to objectify her for sales.

The Liverbirds, the first all-girl rock-and-roll band, who opened for the Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix.

Haddon Salt, who opened H. Salt Fish and Chips and went into a joint venture with KFC in 1969.

The films will be streaming on the Breck Film website from 7 p.m. Feb. 9 until 11:59 p.m. Feb. 14. The screening is free for Breck Film members and $12 for nonmembers.

In addition to the Breck Film Society screening, the organization also will be hosting a members-only screening of “The Mauritanian” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16. The film is a legal thriller based on the book “Guantanamo Diary” by Mohamedou Ould Salahi and tells of Salahi’s experience of being held for 14 years in Guantanamo Bay.

Tickets and memberships can be purchased at BreckFilmFest.org.