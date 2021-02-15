Breck Pride festival canceled for second year in a row

The annual Breck Pride festival has been canceled for 2021.

The event, which typically occurs in April, is led by Breckenridge Ski Resort and the Breckenridge Tourism Office and aims to support and celebrate the LGBTQ community. However, the event normally involves community gatherings of multiple households, which is restricted under the current Summit County public health order.

The event also was canceled in 2020, but tourism office officials said in a statement that they hope to bring the event back in 2022.