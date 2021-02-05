Film festival partners to support Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center

Online streaming of the Virtual Banff Film Festival World Tour is now available, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center.

Image from Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival and Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center are partnering to make a series of action, environmental and adventure films available to stream online in the first Virtual Banff Film Festival World Tour, with a portion of the proceeds going to the center’s adaptive outdoor programming.

In years past, the center and festival have partnered to screen movies in a theater, and while that might still happen later this summer, the organizers have decided to offer digital rentals this year at the film festival’s website.

There are different programs available for purchase, with each one allowing the purchaser to stream a different selection of the festival’s films. Single programs cost $15 each and are good for three days of unlimited streaming. Bundles of two also can be bought for $28 and allow for 14 days of unlimited streaming, according to a press release from the center.

More information about this year’s Virtual Banff Mountain Film Festival can be found at BOEC.org/banff-mountain-film-festival.