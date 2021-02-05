Film festival partners to support Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center
Proceeds from virtual Banff Film Festival World Tour will benefit local nonprofit
The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival and Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center are partnering to make a series of action, environmental and adventure films available to stream online in the first Virtual Banff Film Festival World Tour, with a portion of the proceeds going to the center’s adaptive outdoor programming.
In years past, the center and festival have partnered to screen movies in a theater, and while that might still happen later this summer, the organizers have decided to offer digital rentals this year at the film festival’s website.
There are different programs available for purchase, with each one allowing the purchaser to stream a different selection of the festival’s films. Single programs cost $15 each and are good for three days of unlimited streaming. Bundles of two also can be bought for $28 and allow for 14 days of unlimited streaming, according to a press release from the center.
More information about this year’s Virtual Banff Mountain Film Festival can be found at BOEC.org/banff-mountain-film-festival.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.