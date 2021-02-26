Ice Castles releases additional tickets for final week
Summit County’s move to level yellow on that state’s COVID-19 dial Friday, Feb. 26, expanded capacity at most businesses to 50%, including Ice Castles in Dillon.
Ice Castles previously had been operating at 30% since opening for the season on Dec. 19, according to a news release.
The additional capacity means tickets are now available at IceCastles.com/colorado for the final week of the previously sold-out attraction.
Ice Castles will close for the season Saturday, March 6.
