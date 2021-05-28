 Listen to live music and get a vaccine at Dillon Amphitheater on Friday | SummitDaily.com
Listen to live music and get a vaccine at Dillon Amphitheater on Friday

Jenna deJong
  

Dillon Amphitheater is pictured during a summer concert.
Photo by Jenise Jensen

On Friday, May 28, Dillon and Summit County are partnering to host Jams for Jabs, a vaccination event that will feature live music.

The event begins at 4 p.m. at Dillon Amphitheater, where attendees can receive the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in exchange for a free beer.

Those interested are encouraged to sign up here. Appointments run from 4-7 p.m.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

