Listen to live music and get a vaccine at Dillon Amphitheater on Friday

Dillon Amphitheater is pictured during a summer concert.

Photo by Jenise Jensen

On Friday, May 28, Dillon and Summit County are partnering to host Jams for Jabs, a vaccination event that will feature live music.

The event begins at 4 p.m. at Dillon Amphitheater, where attendees can receive the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in exchange for a free beer.

Those interested are encouraged to sign up here . Appointments run from 4-7 p.m.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page .