Many events sold out ahead of Valentine’s Day weekend

Valentine’s Day weekend won’t have as many activities this year in Summit County, though some events still have space available.

By Wednesday, Feb. 10, Silverthorne’s annual Valentine’s Day Comedy Show, Loveland Ski Area’s 30th annual Mountaintop Matrimony and Breckenridge Creative Arts’ Valentine’s Day date night were all sold out, due in large part to capacity limits.

Still, for those looking to get out of the house over the weekend, there are a few options available.

The Gold Run Nordic Center in Breckenridge has spots available for its new moon snowshoe tour Friday night. The two-hour guided snowshoe tour under the stars includes information about local history and wildlife.

The center is also hosting daytime snowshoe tours throughout the weekend, said Annette Kubek, the marketing coordinator for the Breckenridge Recreation Department.

While the recreation department is not doing a special couples’ skate this year, Kubek said there is availability for indoor and outdoor skating at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena, though advanced registration is required.

Its Friday date night activity has been sold out for weeks, but Breckenridge Creative Arts also will be hosting a Valentine’s Day-themed Second Saturday kids craft at the Old Masonic Hall, 136 S. Main St. in Breckenridge.

Participants will be making “love bugs” out of clothes pins. Participation is limited to 10 people, so those interested might need to wait for other groups to finish and materials and spaces to be sanitized before they are able to rotate in, said Drea Edwards, programs coordinator for the arts nonprofit.

Additionally, the organization is offering two virtual art courses over the weekend. There will be an online printmaking class at 6 p.m. Friday and an online jewelry-making class at 6 p.m. Saturday. Materials for both classes can be picked up in advance of the online class, which will be held on Zoom.

Registration for the events is open at BreckCreate.org/calendar.