 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Dec. 17-23
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Dec. 17-23

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Catch The Motet, Dirty Snowman Society and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Copper Mountain rock band Dirty Snowman Society will play with The Petty Nicks Experience — a Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty tribute band — at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Denver-based funk band The Motet will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets are $30 in advance and $25 the day of. Visit BreckMusic.org to purchase.
Miami DJ duo The Sponges, as well as Pruitt and Little Foot, will play at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
