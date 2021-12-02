 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Dec. 3-11 | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Dec. 3-11

A calendar of upcoming live music

Entertainment Entertainment |

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Mike Woodard, Hazel Miller and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Mountain troubadour Mike Woodard will play for free as part of the Goods in the Woods art fair at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone. The fair features local artists from 2-6 p.m. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Mike Woodward/Courtesy photo
Blues, jazz, pop and soul group Hazel Miller & The Collective will perform for free as part of Wassail Days at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
Jenise Jensen/Town of Dillon
DeadPhish Orchestra, a tribute band blending Phish and the Grateful Dead, will play for free in a winter kickoff celebration at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Visit 10MileMusic.com for more information.
DeadPhish Orchestra/Courtesy photo
Local rock cover band El Paso Lasso will perform for free in a winter kickoff celebration at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Visit 10MileMusic.com for more information.
Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 
Entertainment
See more