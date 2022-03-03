 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, March 4-10 | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, March 4-10

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Entertainment Entertainment |

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Dopapod, The Long Run, Coral Creek and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Local band Frisco Funk Collective will perform at the Silverthorne rail jam — which runs from 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 4 — for free on the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center lawn, 460 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne. Primal J & The Neanderthals will play at The Bakers' Brewery, 531 Silverthorne Lane, afterward to celebrate the brewery’s seventh anniversary. Hobo Village will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the brewery, and Frisco Funk will play again at 8 p.m. Sunday. Visit Silverthorne.org for more information.
Jenise Jensen/Town of Dillon
Rock band Dopapod, with support from Squeaky Feet, will play at 8:15 p.m. Friday, March 4, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets range from $19.50 to $22.50. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Dani Brandwein/Courtesy photo
Eagles tribute band The Long Run will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets start at $35 for general admission. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.
Jenise Jensen/Town of Dillon
Todd Sheaffer of bluegrass band Railroad Earth and Caribbean newgrass band Coral Creek will play at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets are $10 for general admission or $75 for VIP. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Coral Creek/Courtesy photo

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 
Entertainment
See more