Silverthorne awards public art grants to local artist, business
Silverthorne’s new Public Art Grant Program announced the latest recipients of its award.
The program offers supplemental funding for projects that “provide opportunities for the community to come together to share common and diverse histories, traditions and customs as well as enjoy permanent, temporary and spontaneous expressions of art and culture.” In its inaugural year, the program awarded $6,000 in grants.
After reviewing nine applications from local businesses and artists, the Silverthorne Art Board’s selection committee chose two recipients: Artist Kia Neill for a mural at the Silverthorne Transit Center and The Pad for its artistic doors created by artist Koko Bayer.
Applications for the next round of the Public Art Grant Program will open in February 2022. Interested businesses and artists can contact Silverthorne Recreation and Culture Director Joanne Cook with any questions at jcook@silverthorne.org.
