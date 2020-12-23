Silverthorne offers free winter amenities

Guests must bring their own skates or they can slide around on their boots at Silverthorne’s North Pond Park.

Photo from town of Silverthorne

Silverthorne has opened up various free winter activities, including parks for ice skating, ice fishing and sledding and trails for Nordic skiing and snowshoeing.

In a news release, the town announced that it had opened the North Pond Park ice rink, which can used to ice skate or, on the south end of the pond, ice fish. The ice rink is plowed and maintained by the town’s public works department.

Restrooms are open, but the warming hut is closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The park is located across the street from Silverthorne Elementary at Hamilton Creek Road and Colorado Highway 9. Skating is available from dawn to dusk, and restrooms are open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sledding is available at Rainbow Park at the field adjacent to the Silverthorne Recreation Center. The park is open from dawn to dusk. Covered pavilions, charcoal grill access and restrooms are available at the park.

Sledding is also available at Maryland Creek Park, which has open restrooms. The park features over 20 acres, so parkgoers can also bring snowshoes to explore the area.

Two trails for Nordic skiing and snowshoeing are available through March 15 at the Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks, which is at 2929 Golden Eagle Road in Silverthorne. The news release noted that trails are maintained several times per week. Dogs, motorized vehicles and walkers without snowshoes are not allowed at the course.