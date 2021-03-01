Silverthorne to host rail jam for March First Friday
Silverthorne is hosting its annual rail jam for its March First Friday event on Friday, March 5. The rail jam is open to skiers and snowboarders, but only competitors are allowed to attend the event in person. Spectators will be able to watch the competition via livestream, the link for which has not yet been posted.
Ski qualifiers and finals will be held from 4-6 p.m., and snowboard qualifiers and finals will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Competitors have the chance to win cash prizes in four categories: men’s ski, women’s ski, men’s snowboard and women’s snowboard. In each category, $300 will go to the first place competitor, $200 will go to second place and $100 will go to third place.
Competitors can register for $10 at TownOfSilverthorne.ecwid.com. The competition will be held at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne.
