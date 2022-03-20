Summit Community Orchestra performs Tuesday
The Summit Community Orchestra and the Summit Choral Society are performing Tuesday, March 22, for a spring concert. The event closes the 2021-22 season for the orchestra.
Composed of local musicians and vocalists, music selection for the evening includes Vivaldi’s “Gloria” and the performance’s theme will showcase the transition from darkness to light.
The two groups will play for free at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.
