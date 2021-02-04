Summit County Arts Council seeks valentines to show appreciation for teachers

The Summit County Arts Council is inviting people to show a little love for local educators this Valentine’s Day.

The nonprofit is inviting people of all ages to craft valentines to show appreciation for Summit County educators and bring them to the Arts Alive Gallery at 101 E. Main St. in Frisco between now and Feb. 12.

The council also is offering art kits for the project, which will include supplies meant to help people “unleash their inner artist” as they craft the valentines that will be distributed to educators by a team of local volunteers.

For more information, contact council events committee member Sandi Bruns at brunsr2go@juno.com.