Summit Daily launches new online event calendar

The Summit Daily News has launched a new event calendar platform powered by City Spark.

To view the calendar, go to SummitDaily.com/calendar. To enter an event, click the “add event ” button on the calendar page and create a free account.

To qualify for the calendar, events must be in Summit County, and virtual events must be hosted by a Summit County business or organization. Events must be submitted by 11:30 a.m. daily to be included in the next day’s paper, where events will print in chronological order as space allows.

If an event was listed in Summit Daily’s previous calendar, it will be moved into the new calendar automatically.

In addition to user-submitted events, the platform will pull events from Summit County organizations’ digital calendars. If you’d like events from your calendar to be automatically added to the Summit Daily News calendar, please email events@summitdaily.com with your calendar URL.

To learn more about how to submit an event, click here.