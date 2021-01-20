Summit High School graduate, Fairplay restaurant featured on cable TV shows

Millonzi’s Restaurant in Fairplay will be featured on the Food Network program “Restaurant Impossible.” The episode will debut Thursday, Jan. 21, on the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Photo by Steven Josephson / sjosephson@summitdaily.com

A Summit High School graduate and a Fairplay restaurant will hit the small screen this week.

Tara Carosa, a Breckenridge native who graduated from Summit High School in 2004, and her boyfriend were featured in an episode of “House Hunters International,” which aired on HGTV on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The episode, titled “You Only Live Once in Leiden,” shows the couple’s experience trying to buy a new place to live in the Netherlands.

Also on TV this week is Food Network show “Restaurant Impossible,” which was filmed at Millonzi’s Restaurant in Fairplay in September with host Robert Irvine putting $10,000 worth of improvements into the restaurant over two days. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the episode will debut Thursday, Jan. 21, on the Discovery+ streaming service.

Millonzi’s also will be streaming the episode all night at their restaurant on Thursday.