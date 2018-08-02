Annual Main Street Art Festival returns to Breck

The 17th Annual Breckenridge Main Street Art Festival is set to run through Saturday at Main Street Station at the corner of South Main Street and Park Avenue.

Produced by Mountain Art Festivals, admission is free to the artshow, which begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m.

The annual Breckenridge Main Street Art Festival is now ranked No. 23 in Sunshine Artist magazine's top 200 fine art festivals.

It features 80 juried professional fine artists from around the country, presenting ceramics, mixed media, fiber, jewelry, paintings, wood, glass and sculptures.

Highlighting the show are artists Clyde Thompson's Reading Rockers, bead jeweler Cecilia Labora and steambent wood creator Renee Dinauer.

The Mountain Art Festivals are directed by the father-and-daughter team of Dick and Tina Cunningham. Dick is also a touring photographer, doing about 35 shows nationally each year. Tina lives full-time in the Kingdom.

"This summer's Mountain Art Festivals," say the Cunninghams, "continue presenting hundreds of talented artists who love coming to Breckenridge where they are welcomed by thousands of art lovers and buyers."

The town of Breckenridge and the Mountain Art Festivals are often recognized for their creative arts attractions. Recently, Breckenridge was ranked the top small community in the U.S. by Southern Methodist University.

"The amount of quality people who come to town specifically for our art festivals — some of the longest running events in Breckenridge and Summit County — to visit with talented artists, buy their works, locals included, is reflected by these rankings," says Tina Cunningham.

For more info, see MountainArtFestivals.com.

Reading Rocker creator lets wood do the talking

After a career in the wet recreation business, woodworking artist Clyde Thompson has found his niche.

"I built swimming pools for 35 years prior to getting into the chair business — finally doing something I enjoy," the Kingman, Arizona resident says. "Retirement has been good to me."

Self-taught, Thompson admits he made some ugly rockers before getting the hang of it.

He and wife Carolyn have been showing their Reading Rockers at the Mountain Art Festivals in Breckenridge for over 10 years.

"My wife and I, over the years, have developed our unique design: the arms are 1.5 inches higher than your typical chair to allow for complete spinal alignment," he explains. "The back is contoured to afford entire back support."

The rockers are made of hand-picked select dark walnut and cherry wood, which are heirloom quality, mortise and tenon construction, with under seat book storage — ottoman included. Tables are also available.

"We use no stain, we let the wood do the talking," he says. "These chairs will be handed down for generations."

Steam-bent wood

Large ribbon candy in a multitude of vibrant colors could be used to describe Renee Dinauer's artworks.

Dinauer creates unique, free form, wall–mounted, freestanding and suspended sculptures formed of steam-bent hardwood in natural wood tones and bright colors.

Now residing in Palm Bay, Florida, Dinauer got her start in the art world while earning an undergraduate degree at the University of California, Los Angeles, supporting her education with creative projects beginning with weekend exhibitions in Westwood.

"I have a great interest in topology, especially surfaces alluding to a four-dimensional extrapolation," she says.

Dinauer's interest in exploring "creative horizons and liberating the material boundaries of her unique art form has led to creating large projects for public, corporate and hospitality spaces where she thrives in the variety of often colossal, challenging, yet rewarding projects."

Her works adorn medical offices, hotels, hospitals, universities, corporate headquarters, casinos, resorts, military bases and banks all over the globe.

Dinauer's works were featured in The Bellevue Collection sponsored by Kemper Investment Group in 2009; Trump Tower Resort, Punta Pacifica, Panama, in 2012; Bellagio Hotel Resort Penthouse, Las Vegas, in 2012; New York City's Elizabeth Arden Cosmetics' Red Door in 2013; Price-Waterhouse Group, Los Angeles, 2013; Farmers Insurance Los Angeles, 2017; and nearby in Vail Valley Medical Center, 2012.

Visit ReneeDinauerSculpture.com

Glass jeweler Cecilia Labora

Cecilia Labora's love for glass and beads started as a young girl in Mexico.

"As far back as I can remember, I have always been fascinated by the beauty of beads and the opportunity that they offer for expressing creativity," Labora says.

"As a small child I spent countless hours designing with seed beads, or as they were known to me in my native Mexico, 'chaquira,'" she adds.

She now calls Kansas City, Missouri, home.

During 2003, Labora learned about making glass beads, also known as flameworked or lampworked glass beads. After taking her first class, her love affair with molten glass began, and her passion for this art form continues to grow with every bead she makes.

"I have studied under master glass bead artists and their influences can be seen in my work," says Labora, rattling off a lengthy list of names, including Michael Barley, Tom and Sage Holland and Andrea Guarino.

"When making glass beads I work both with soda-lime and borosilicate glass," Labora says. "Depending on the look that I am after I may also use metal foils, enamels, dichroic glass and/or glass frit; these materials will affect the final outcome of the beads.

"My jewelry designs may include chain, wire and/or metal work and range from colorful and artsy to classic designs in neutral tones," she states.

For more info, see CLabora.com or Facebook: Cecilia Labora Glass.