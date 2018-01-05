Artist demonstration in Breckenridge

This weekend artist Cynthia Duff will be demonstrating at Raitman Art Galleries south Breckenridge location (421 S. Main St). Duff's artwork often evokes awe in its viewers. What at first glance may look like a simple landscape is revealed to be fragmented into multiple segments of linework and varying color. Duff eschews the traditional cotton canvas and instead works on birch wood, which she often bends into a curved wooden canvas. The rounded edges encourage a dance with the piece from one side to the next, revealing the composition in glances. Watch her demonstrate on Saturday afternoon.

Event info

Who: Artist Cynthia Duff

What: Meet Duff, watch her demonstrate and view her newest work

When: Saturday, Jan. 6, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Raitman Art Galleries, 421 S. Main St, Breckenridge