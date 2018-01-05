Artist demonstration in Breckenridge
January 5, 2018
Artist demonstration
Who: Artist Cynthia Duff
What: Meet Duff, watch her demonstrate and view her newest work
When: Saturday, Jan. 6, 1-5 p.m.
Where: Raitman Art Galleries, 421 S. Main St, Breckenridge
This weekend artist Cynthia Duff will be demonstrating at Raitman Art Galleries south Breckenridge location (421 S. Main St). Duff's artwork often evokes awe in its viewers. What at first glance may look like a simple landscape is revealed to be fragmented into multiple segments of linework and varying color. Duff eschews the traditional cotton canvas and instead works on birch wood, which she often bends into a curved wooden canvas. The rounded edges encourage a dance with the piece from one side to the next, revealing the composition in glances. Watch her demonstrate on Saturday afternoon.
Event info
Who: Artist Cynthia Duff
What: Meet Duff, watch her demonstrate and view her newest work
When: Saturday, Jan. 6, 1-5 p.m.
Where: Raitman Art Galleries, 421 S. Main St, Breckenridge
Artist demonstration
Who: Artist Cynthia Duff
What: Meet Duff, watch her demonstrate and view her newest work
When: Saturday, Jan. 6, 1-5 p.m.
Where: Raitman Art Galleries, 421 S. Main St, Breckenridge
Trending In: Events
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: I-70 now open after vehicle fire in Eisenhower Tunnel
- Summit County police blotter: Drunk man leads police on 5 mph chase
- 103-room Hyatt Place hotel opens in Keystone
- Ultra-lightweight backpacking gear store, My Trail, opens in Silverthorne
- Summit Stage considering direct Frisco to Dillon route over Dillon Dam Road