B.L.A.M! returns to Keystone on Saturday

Get your last-minute holiday shopping completed on Saturday with Keystone's annual B.L.A.M! event. Standing for beer, local art and music, the showcase highlights 17 different artists and two Summit County musical groups.

The art on display will include photography, painting, woodwork, handcrafted jewelry, custom snowboards and more. The creators will be present the night of to discuss their process and technique as you sip on a New Belgium craft beer.

Local artists include Hannah Chavez, Alicia Dolbashian, Brandi Violetta, Joshua Doolittle, Andy Moran, Mauricio Menese, Erica Nicol, Corkey Woodring, David Sockrider, Jim Smith Snowboarding, Christian Tai Leach, Amanda Jesse, Alyssa Hubbard, Lacey Vandermeer, Jessica Marie Johnson and more.

Food will also be available to purchase, including vegetarian and vegan options, through Mickeys Quickies.

As you buy works for yourself or loved ones while supporting the artists, Summit County's funk band The Frisco Funk Collective will headline the event and local singer-songwriter Glenda Luck serves as the opener.

The doors of Warren Station at River Run Village open at 5 p.m. The art show runs from 5-7 and live music is from 6-9. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased in advance at WarrenStation.com.