Breckenridge Backstage Theatre celebrates ‘A Rocky Mountain Christmas’

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre opened another original stage production based in Summit County Thursday night with "A Rocky Mountain Christmas," set during late 19th century Breckenridge. The show, which runs through Dec. 29, is centered on local legend Father John Lewis Dyer and the Breckenridge community as they get together for a Christmas Eve celebration during a snowstorm in 1881. The show will feature Victorian-era costumes, design and music and is co-written by Jaime Patti and Christopher Willard, who also directs.

In a Backstage Theatre press release, Willard described "A Rocky Mountain Christmas" as a show that will make audiences "feel as if they've traveled back in time for an authentic Victorian Breckenridge Christmas." Willard said that opening night reaction was positive, especially among locals.

"They like to seeing stories about themselves and about the region, and that is something the Backstage Theatre is really able to provide, stories about the people in Summit and how they live."

The production will also introduce Backstage Theatre's new local discount program. The 20 for $20 program will sell 20 advance tickets to four upcoming shows (A Rocky Mountain Christmas, Oddville + smART STANDUP, Forbidden Broadway, & Totally Awesome 80s Ski Town USA) for $20 each exclusively for Summit and Park County residents. Discounted tickets must be purchased in advance with the promo code promo code 20for$20, and prices revert 48 hours before each performance. Contact Breckenridge Backstage Theatre for more details. For more information, visit BackstageTheatre.org or call 970-547-3100.