Breckenridge kicks off holidays with Race of the Santas
December 2, 2017
On Breckenridge's Main Street, hundreds of holiday enthusiasts of all ages, some with four legs, dressed as Santa Clauses to participate in the Race of the Santas Saturday evening. It was all in the name of fun and fundraising for the Breckenridge Boy Scout Troop 187. See more images at SummitDaily.com.
