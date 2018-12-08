Colorado ski patrollers host book signing, beer release

John Cameron and Eric Miller, ski patrollers at Monarch Ski and Snowboard Area in Salida, visited the Next Page Books and Nosh in Frisco Friday evening to celebrate the release of their new book, "Ski Patrol in Colorado." The book is a collection of photos and stories from patrollers from more than 20 ski areas across Colorado. Cameron says the idea for the project came to be over talk in the patrol shack one day about trying to piece together the patrol experience. The duo split up for the night, with Cameron signing books and Miller in Littleton for the tapping of their new patrol beer, dedicated to the avy dogs. "All of the work we do, we couldn't do it without those guys. They're a huge part of ski patrol culture." The project is ongoing and the authors hope to continue collecting photos and stories through social media. You can send photos to the project through @coloradoskipatrol on Instagram.

Cameron and Miller's book can be found in local bookstores across the state and on Amazon.com. Find out more at ColoradoSkiPatrol.CO